Russia hosted its annual military parade in Moscow’s downtown Red Square on Thursday to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed troops and guests before of the march, paying gratitude to all anti-Fascist coalition warriors who fought Nazism and recognizing Chinese people’s achievements in the battle against Japanese imperialism.

Putin emphasised that Russia will always remember and never forget its joint history of struggle and the alliance’s inspirational tradition.

Meanwhile, he criticized the Western elites’ program of “revanchism, the mockery of history, and the striving to justify current followers of Nazism,” which aims to “instigate ever new regional conflicts, interethnic and interreligious strife.”

“Russia will do everything to avoid a worldwide conflict. At the same time, we will not let anyone threaten us. The Russian commander stated.

“Russia is now going through a difficult, milestone period, the fate of the Motherland, its future depends on each of us,” Putin noted, stressing that he is confident in ensuring a free and safe future for Russia and the people.

The parade, involving over 9,000 people and 70 pieces of military equipment, started with the guard of honor bringing the Russian national flag and the Soviet Banner of Victory into the square.

A series of modern equipment including Iskander-M tactical missile systems, S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile launchers, and Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems were showcased in the parade.

The parade ended with an airshow of combat aircraft over the square.

Leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau watched the celebrations alongside Putin on the podium.

Similar celebrations were held in other cities across Russia.

Russia has held the Victory Day parade and a series of celebrations on May 9 annually since 1995.