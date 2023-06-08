Australia has declared that it will enact a national ban on Nazi insignia in an effort to take action against far-right organisations.

Displaying the swastika or SS emblems in public will result in a year in prison. The new legislation, however, will not apply to the Nazi salute.

Nazi symbols are already prohibited in many states, but the government claims that that they will not be permitted everywhere.

The move comes amid a resurgence in far-right activity.

Advertisement

In March, a group of neo-Nazis appeared at a rally in Melbourne hosted by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull – who is known for her opposition to transgender rights – and performed Nazi salutes on the steps of the Victorian Parliament.

Ms. Keen-Minshull denied any connection to the group, but the event triggered a political backlash with calls for greater efforts to tackle displays of Nazi regalia.

The ban includes the trade and public display of flags, armbands, T-shirts, insignia, and the publication of symbols online promoting Nazi ideology, Mr Dreyfus said.

However, public displays of the Nazi swastika and SS symbols for academic, educational, artistic, literary, journalistic, or scientific purposes will be allowed.

The Nazi salute is not covered by the law, and state authorities will be in charge of enforcing it. Earlier this year, prohibitions were already declared in Victoria and Queensland.

Advertisement

The swastika’s presentation in religious settings was specifically let out of the prohibition because of its spiritual importance.

The ancient hooked cross pattern, which is still revered in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, is the source of the Nazi swastika.

Dvir Abramovich, chairman of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission, described the move as a “profound moment that represents the culmination of a six-year personal campaign.”

The recent presence of neo-Nazis on Australian streets took Holocaust survivors “back to their darkest days.” Mr Abramovich said.

Mr Abramovich said that while there was no “silver bullet” to deal with “hardcore bigots,” the new laws were a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

“What is needed is a whole-of-society approach, to tear it at its root,” he added.

Prior to recent events in Melbourne, local media reported that neo-Nazis had infiltrated anti-lockdown protests during the Covid-19 pandemic to spread their message and recruit members.

Last month, Australia’s security chief warned that the country’s extremist far-right was becoming “emboldened” to take to the streets.

“We have seen a rise in people drawn to this ideology, for reasons we don’t fully understand,” Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Director General, Mike Burgess said.