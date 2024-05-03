There was outrage in Makurdi, Benue State capital, as several illegal shops belonging to GSM repair technicians and other were demolished by the Beñue State Urban Development Board, BSUDB.

The BSUDB carried out the exercise to bring sanity to the area saying that the Board had several times engaged with the leaders of the association before embarking on the demolition exercise.

Make shift shop owners along Kastina-Ala street, the business hub of the State capital and other areas have another reason to grieve following this demolition exercise by the State urban development board.

The traders who are mostly GSM operators lamented the fact that they are back on the streets on the popular Kastina-Ala street.

The General Manager Urban Development Board who spearheaded the demolition exercise insist that the public and all parties involved were notified.

He futher explained that It is a continuous exercise in line with the State Government’s urban renewal plan stressing that eventually every shanty within the capital will certainly be pulled down.

It will be recalled that the exercise had commenced late last year but shortly after which those affected rebuilt the illegal structures.