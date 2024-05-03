The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to arrest for prosecution the ring leaders who rented out the underbridge apartments to tenants in the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Friday, at the Ministerial Press briefing to commemorate the first Year of the second term in office of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Recall that as part of the ongoing removal of illegal structures, the state government on Thursday, uncovered another set of apartments under bridge located under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi.

He added that the enforcement team of Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities,