The Force Management Team and the entire Nigeria Police Force has celebrated the 87th birthday of retired Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Aliyu Attah.

The retired IGP who was Born on 12th May 1937, served as the 8th indigenous Inspector-General of Police from 1990 to 1993, leaving an indelible mark on the Force’s history.

His visionary leadership and managerial acumen engendered, among other things, the Nigeria Police Community Bank, which today has metamorphosed into the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank, a testament to his enduring legacy.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on behalf of the Force Management Team extends heartfelt felicitations to Retired Police helmsman on the special occasion of his 87th birthday.

His dedication, commitment, and service to the nation are exemplary and are continually positive reference points for generations of Police administrations to come.

He prayed that the Retired IGP Ibrahim Aliyu Attah continue to be blessed with good health, sound mind, and happiness as he celebrates this milestone.