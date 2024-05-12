The Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Dr Boniface Aniebonam has assured that the party would come out stronger from its internal wranglings.

Mr Aniebonam gave the assurance in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

“What shall make us great in NNPP is the ability of members to resolve this internal crisis to the glory of God

“It is therefore, inherent among all members to think out of the box to reason responsibly and find solution to the internal leadership crisis

“Let it be said and to be clearly understood by members that trouble is not the way going forward, if we must enhance productivity in our endeavour.”

Mr Aniebonam enjoined members to respect and abide by the constitutional provisions of the party and the grand norm of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

He noted that Police and Court actions remained constitutional in conflict resolution but said that most importantly, the option of round table conversation was paramount for members to find a lasting solution.

He pointed out that Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Kwankwasiya movement and other expelled members of the NNPP despite the odds, added value to the growth and popularity of the party.

“NNPP came into existence in 2002 and have done great to remain afloat as a registered political party in Nigeria, winning elective positions.

“The emergence of Kwankwaso and his kwankwasiya movement enhanced NNPP’s political status in Nigeria.

“Winning a state like kano and several other positions are the tonic required to move on and expand our scope in Nigeria,” Aniebonam said.

He pointed out that as founder and life member of the board of trustees of the NNPP, he remained a father to all and would wish for nothing less than total peace in the party.

He urged NNPP members to be law abiding and pray for Nigeria and its leadership to achieve the set objectives of renewed hope for the county .

“The most important thing now is our capacity and ability to take advantage and advance the course of our objectives to enthrone a new Nigeria of our dreams.

However it is my hope that senator KWANKWASO my very good friend and brother may take a second look over some of the unemployed characters around him to save his dwindling fortunes in politics and earned honour and respect in Nigeria

His silence and changing the logo, flag, colour and mutilation of the constitution of the party suggests that he is totally in support of the avoidable circumstances in the party.

It is to me that he is challenging God and the law of natural justice noting that conversion without the consent of the rightful owners is cheating, criminal and a betrayal of trust.