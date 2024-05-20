The Chairman and Chief Executive Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Federal Housing Authority.

She says the visit is to strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies especially as it regards the Diaspora City initiative.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa expressed joy for the efforts FHA management under Mr Oyetunde Ojo by touring the country for the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, which will see to construction of Diaspora cities in all states of the country.

Responding, the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo reaffirmed the commitment of management to the success of the Diaspora estate.

He stressed the need for Nigerians Abroad to have befitting houses back home, comparable to where they reside abroad.

Hon Ojo also said that the Authority’s digitization drive would help them monitor their investment with FHA, and save them from the antics of fraudsters that collect money to build for them, but ending up embezzling the funds.