The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has urged the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), to strengthen systematic mechanisms to attract second and third generation Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute towards nation building.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala stated this during the presentation to her as the “Diaspora Icon” a fall out of the recently held Maiden National Diaspora Merit Award in Abuja led by Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Management Staff of NIDCOM.

The WTO DG said the Diaspora is capable of doing so much for Nigeria, which goes beyond remittances such as skills and knowledge transfer especially as most countries of the World are fast embracing the technology and digital era.

On her recent recognition, Okonjo-Iweala expressed her pride as a citizen of Nigeria , adding that she was elated, and humbled, for being selected to receive such an award as a “Diaspora Icon”.

The Diaspora Icon recipient commended the Commission for the work it has been doing over the years in terms of Diaspora engagement, under the pragmatic leadership of the NiDCOM Boss.

Okonjo-Iweala expressed her support to work with the Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the betterment of all Nigerians.

While presenting the award to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the NiDCOM Chairman stated that the award was presented to the DG, WTO for her selfless service to Nigeria and humanity at large.

Dabiri-Erewa remarked that she serves as an inspiration to all Nigerian women, aiming at balancing family ties and career growth.

The Diaspora Icon Award is one of the categories given at the National Diaspora Day celebrations and National Diaspora Merit Award held in July 26, 2023.