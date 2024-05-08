The Government of Ondo State has concluded plans to build Diaspora Smart City in Akure, to turn the state to a tourists’ destination.

The State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Boye Ologbese, who disclosed this during a familiarisation tour of ministries of infrastructure and land and housing, said government will provide an enabling environment for the take off of the project.

Ondo State, South-West Nigeria, was created on the 3rd of February, 1976 from the defunct Western Region, with its capital in Akure.

The state is richly blessed with human and natural resources.

The current administration is determined to turn the state to a tourists’ destination, through the establishment of a Diaspora Smart City.

This explains why the State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Boye Ologbese is visiting two ministries in the state

According to him, the visit is to fasttrack construction of the smarty city, which he said will become a tourism hub.

Olegbese and the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Joseph Babalola are optimistic that necessary facilities will be put in place for the take off of the project

At the Ministry of Land and Housing, the Commissioner, Akin Sowore said the certificate of occupancy for the project is available.

Government officials believe that the Diaspora Smart City will put the state on the world map and showcase its tourism potential, when completed.