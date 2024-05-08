Some indigenes of Inisa have rejected the alleged move by the Osun State Government to impose one AbdulAkeem Jamiu on them as the Chief Imam of the Community.

Addressing Journalists in Osogbo, the Inisa Muslim Elites also warned against any act capable of causing crisis in the area.

Inisa community has not had Chief Imam for over two years.

This was due to vested interest.

At a time, the Inisa Central Mosque was shut for weeks so that peace would reign.

The leadership tussle also led to litigation before a State High Court sitting in Ikirun, where the two factions involved were restrained from leading prayers in the mosque pending the determination of the suit before the court.

However, one AbdulAkeem Jamiu was said to have been announced by the State Government as the new Chief Imam, but his leadership is now being rejected by the Muslim Elites of the Community at this Press Conference.

They maintained that the selection process should be in consonance with the dictates of the Holy Qur’an, Hadith and Sunnah of the Prophet and without any form of secular or political interference.

But the State Government said it is only concerned with the peaceful coexistence of the entire Community.

For now, the group insists that it will not recognize AbdulAkeem Jamiu until necessary procedures are followed.