Russian officials have detained two US citizens, including a serving US soldier, in two different cases, according to the Interior Ministry and Moscow’s court service.

A court in Vladivostok, Russia’s Far East, arrested the soldier on theft charges after detaining him on allegations of criminal misconduct, according to the Interior Ministry’s regional office.

The US Army, which says it was informed of the incarceration, has not identified the Solider.

The Interior Ministry said a 32-year-old lady filed a complaint against the man she met while working in South Korea.

The two started a relationship, and after the woman went to Vladivostok, the man paid her a visit on April 10, according to the statement, adding that the couple later argued.

After the man left, the wife discovered an undetermined amount of money gone and reported it to the police.

According to the statement, the individual was apprehended in a nearby hotel after purchasing flight tickets with the intention of fleeing to his home country.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been based in South Korea.

Reports quoting an unnamed source said the soldier had stolen 200,000 roubles ($2,196) from her, could not independently verify claims

Separately, Moscow’s court service said that a court had remanded a US citizen whom it named as William Russell Nycum in custody for 10 days for “petty hooliganism”.

It said he had been found naked outside after drinking alcohol in an incident it said “expressed obvious disrespect to society, citizens and public order.”

When contacted by reporters about the detention of the two US nationals, a spokesman for the US embassy in Moscow said:

“We are aware of reports of U.S. citizens being arrested inside of Russia Consular officers from the embassy always seek to aid citizens with appropriate assistance but due to privacy concerns we aren’t able to comment further”