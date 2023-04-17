The Ondo State Government has directed the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh to reverse his decision over the appointment of an acting Chief Imam for the central mosque in the town.The state government has therefore given the monarch 24-hour ultimatum to rescind the decision or be dethroned.

The appointment of the acting Chief Imam has been causing ripples and the state government has ordered the monarch to rescind the appointment or face the consequences.

In a letter sent to the Olukare, the government described the appointment of acting Chief Imam as an affront at a period it was trying to resolve all matters relating to the crises in the ancient town.

“This alleged action, to say the least, is most unfortunate and least expected of a traditional ruler who is desirous of a lasting peace in his domain.

“ That the state government is embarrassed by this decision is to say the obvious and will take serious exception to this action at this critical time in the history of Ikare,” the statement stated.

Consequently, the letter signed by Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa ordered the Olukare to tender an unreserved apology to the state government for his affront.

Also, the government directed the Acting Chief Imam to cease from parading himself as the Chief Imam of Ikare-Akoko forthwith and maintained that only the incumbent Chief Imam for the Ikare Central Mosque is recongnised.

The directive outlawed any prayer gathering or congregation anywhere during the forthcoming Eld-el-Fitri in Ikare-Akoko.

It also warned that no congregation or gathering of any kind should hold or take place in Olukare’s Palace henceforth.

The letter finally ordered the Olukare as a matter of deliberate policy to maintain peace in the whole of Ikare-Akoko otherwise he would be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the area.