The Chief Imam of Uso community, Ibrahim Oyinlade has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

TVC News gathered that the Islamic Cleric was abducted at his farm in the town, Owo local government area of Ondo State.

Oyinlade, aged 67, was abducted at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso at around 3:00pm today Saturday.

A family member confirmed that the kidnappers had contacted the family but yet to demand for ransom as at the time of filing in this report.

Reacting, the Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami confirmed that the case had been reported at the Uso Divisional Police station, adding that the DPO and his men with local vigilantes are currently in the bush to search for the Islamic cleric.