Gunmen kidnap traditional chief, three others in Ondo

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the traditional head of Iku quarters, the Oniku of Iku, in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, High chief Mukaila Bello and three other indigenes of the town.

They were abducted Thursday evening at Ago Panu axis of Owo-Ikare road, while traveling from Akure to Ikare.

Other victims kidnapped by the gunmen were Chief Gbafinro, a former state house of assembly candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency, Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

The driver of the car was also attacked and he is currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital in Owo.

The kidnappers are yet to contact families of the victims as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson of the Ondo state police command Funmi Odunlami, said the driver of the vehicle was hit by a bullet on his head while four other occupants of the vehicle were whisked away.

She added that police have recovered the vehicle while the driver has been taken to the hospital.

Odunlami went on to say that the police, local hunters, and vigilantes in the area are combing the bushes in search of the victims and assailants.