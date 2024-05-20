Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the traditional ruler of Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Ogwong Abang, at his palace.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state ASP Timfon John, the Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara and other Service Commanders, have moved down to Mbo local council to ascertain the situation.

You would recall that the Nigeria Medical Association in the state last week directed its members to withdraw their services following the kidnap of their colleague, John Esu.