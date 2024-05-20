Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development,Chief Sunday Dare, has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo state, particularly the immediate family, friends and associates of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity under the Interim National Government, Prince Ajibola Afonja over his sudden demise.

Prince Ajibola who served as a minister under the short-lived interim administration of late Chief Ernest Shonekan, died on Sunday night at the University College Hospital (UCH),Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Prince Ajibola also served as Chairman of First Bank and was at a time the senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

He was known in his country home(Oyo town) by his company’s name, Integrated Dimensional System – IDS.

Reacting to the unpalatable news, the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land, Chief Sunday Dare expressed sadness over the ex-minister’s passage.

He added that Nigeria had lost one of its most outstanding persons whose love and commitment to peace and development of the country is second to none.

Chief Dare noted that the deceased was both respected and loved by his kinsmen and Nigerians at large.

“My heartfelt condolence to the people of oyo town, particularly the immediate family, friends and associates of Prince Ajibola Afonja on this great and irreparable loss.

Nigeria had lost one of its most outstanding persons whose love and commitment to peace and development of the country is second to none.

He was both respected and loved by his kinsmen and Nigerians at large.

He was a decent politician and selfless philanthropist who served meritoriously in various capacities in the public and private sectors.

May God comfort the family,friends and associates he left behind, granting them strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace” .Chief Dare said