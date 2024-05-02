The naira abuse trial of popular Instagram influencer and bartender, Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana chief priest began on the 2nd of May.

.it would be recalled that the EFCC filed a 3- count charge against him for allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira at a social event, contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Appearing for the defendant, Chikaosolu SAN before justice kehinde Ogundare , announced that they agreed with the EFCC to settle out of court and In light of the reconciliatory spirit, they also withdrew the notice of preliminary objection to enable them explore settlement.

The counsel to the defendant added that having looked at evidences and in line with Section 14(2) of the EFCC establishment act which enables them compound offenses in the interest of justice .

Appearing for the prosecution, Bilikisu buhari ESQ. confirmed the receipt of the application of the defense adding that the application is still being considered.

The counsel to the defendant suggested the 5th of June for report of settlement, subject to the overriding confidence of the court , which The judge, justice Kehinde Oguns are agreed to for the hearing of report of settlement .