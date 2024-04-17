Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana chief Priest has pleaded not guilty to the 3 count charge filed against him by the EFCC.

Following this, Bilikisu Bala, the prosecutor for the EFCC, asked the court to set a fresh date for the start of the trial.

Chikozo Ojukwu, the defendant’s attorney, filed an application for bail pending the start of the trial and stated that the client had been placed on administrative bond and had not broken any of the terms of that bond.

He also stated that the three-count charge consists of a misdemeanor lasting at least six months or a total of 50,000 naira, or both.

The counsel to the defendant requested 14 days to complete the bail conditions due to his health condition and body weight.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had filed a 3 count charge against the popular Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest for allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira at a social event, contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Last week, another popular personality, Bobrisky was sentenced to a 6-month jail term, with no option of fine after pleading guilty to the charge.

Following Bobrisky’s conviction and sentencing, the anti-graft agency stated that it would extend its dragnet to others.