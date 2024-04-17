Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana chief Priest has been granted bail by the federal high court, Ikoyi, Lagos .

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the EFCC’s three-count indictment against him, and he filed a preliminary objection to contest the accusation on multiple grounds, including challenging the court’s jurisdiction and thus seeking the charge’s dismissal.

A application for bail was also presented to the court; counsel for the defendant, Chikaosolu Ojukwu SAN, stated that the defendant was ill and could not be held in custody due to palpitations and his weight.

The court granted bail to the defendant who is to pay the sum of 10 million naira, provide 2 sureties, one of which must have a landed property.

This bail conditions must also be met within 7 days as against the 14 days requested by the counsel to the defendant. Failure to fulfill this conditions, he will be remanded in the EFCC custody.

Following this , Bilikisu Buhari , the prosecuting lawyer requested justice Kehinde Ogundare for a new date for the commencement of trial.

In response to this, the court set the 2nd of May for the commencement of trial.