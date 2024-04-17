A former Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial district, Rafiu Ibrahim is dead.

The Lawmaker’s death was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

He was 57 years.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said that he received with shock and profound sadness reports of the death of Senator Rafiu Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late senator, the people of Ojoku in Oyun Local Government Area, and the Peoples Democratic Party on the sad development.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRazaq said that “This shocking development again reminds everyone of the inevitability of death for all human beings and the fact that it could come unannounced for anyone”.

Governor AbdulRazaq prayed to Allaah to admit the senator to al-Jannah Firdaus and give comfort to his family members, political associates, and followers.

The late senator will be buried at the Muslim cemetery in Ilorin this afternoon.