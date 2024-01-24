Former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail after he was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a nine-count charge bordering on the laundering of about N4billion of the State’s funds.

Mr Obiano pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him by an official of the court.

After the taking of the defendant’s plea, the prosecuting lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN) applied for the remand of the defendant in custody pending the commencement of trial.

However, the defence lawyer, Onyinyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), sought to move his client’s bail application, but Tahir said he was just served the application and needed time to respond.

At that point, Justice Inyang Ekwo inquired from Tahir if the defendant was earlier granted bail.

And, in his response, Tahir said the prosecuting agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) granted Obiano conditional administrative bail.

Ruling, Justice Ekwo admitted Obiano to bail on the same conditions earlier given by the EFCC.

He ordered the EFCC to transfer all the documents relating to the bail conditions to the court within seven days.

The judge however ordered Obiano not to travel outside jurisdiction without the court’s permission, to deposit his travel documents with the court, following which the court will notify the Immigration Service about the restriction on his movement outside jurisdiction.

Justice Ekwo later adjourned till March 4 for the commencement of trial.