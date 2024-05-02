Nigeria and Japan have agreed to further strengthen their economic cooperation

Strategies to achieve this was the focus of a meeting between Nigeria’s foreign affairs Minister and his Japanese counterpart

As Nigeria’s global significance continues to grow, so also is its attraction to international communities

This is one of the reasons the Japanese Foreign Minister is on a working visit to Nigeria.

Speaking through an interpreter, she says the Government of Japan is interested in deepening its economic relations with Nigeria

Japan also expressed concern over the prevailing insecurity and instability in the Sahel region with promises to contribute to the peace of the region and coastal countries of the gulf of Guinea in order to promote sustainable growth

The Minister disclosed that Japan has been providing assistance to displaced persons and communities in the Northeast.