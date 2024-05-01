The Lagos state government has celebrated the 2024 International Workers’ Day with the theme: Peoples First.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan venue of the celebration, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu reaffirms his commitment to workers’ welfare, safety and development.

According to him, It’s a day to pay tribute to the hardworking men and women whose dedication and commitment contribute immensely to Lagos as a Centre of excellence.

In their speeches, chairmen, Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, Lagos state council noted that the celebration calls for sober reflection, especially with the current economic hardship in the Country.

They listed issues to be addressed by the government to include the approval of new minimum wage for workers and not increment.

For Governor Sanwoolu, workers deserve to be treated with dignity and the state government will continue to create an environment where they can feel valued, safe and empowered.

The Governor also spoke about the fuel scarcity in the state, adding that it will be fixed in a couple of days.

At the event, the workers took the Centre stage of the stadium for the March past.

He salutes the invaluable contributions of workers across all sectors, recognizing their tireless efforts in building, shaping and maintaining Lagos state.