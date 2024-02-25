The Deputy speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, lawmaker representing Apapa constituency, Mojisola Meranda, has reiterated her commitment towards the welfare of her constituents.

She said it while distributing bags of rice, other food items and cash gifts to her people to cushion the effects of the harsh economic condition in the country.

This is not the first time that the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, will be reaching out to her constituents in Apapa constituency, an avenue created to interact and talk about issues that affect the people.

This time, the intent is to address the needs of the people in the light of hike in food prices in the country.

At the event which had in attendance, community leaders and party chieftains, She reiterated her commitments towards the growth of her constituency in the area representation.

Highpoint of the event was the distribution of bags of rice and other food items to 400 beneficiaries drawn from across the wards within Apapa Constituency 1, with a cash gift of 20,000 naira to each constituent, to cushion the effects of the economic situation in the country

The lawmaker assured the people of more engagements and supports in coming days.