The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN says it’s ready to support green manufacturing to ameliorate the negative impact of their production activities.

President of MAN Mr Francis Meshioye disclosed this at the MAN strategic session on environment and clean green manufacturing in Lagos.

Mr Meshioye described green manufacturing as the current global phenomenon where he says MAN is committed to guarding its members

to make significant progress in creating a green manufacturing unit with the responsibility of inspiring awareness amongst its members on climate change issues and environmental management systems.

Advertisement

The director general of the national environmental standards regulation and enforcement agency Professor Aliu Jerome says there is need

to cut down an emission of gases thereby reducing air quality which have become major concerns in many parts of the world.