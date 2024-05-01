Residents of the neighbourhood where the Suleja Custodial Centre is located are asking the Federal Government to relocate the prison to a sparsely populated area, following the escape of an initial 119 inmates.

They say how the prison guards fired warning shots to prevent the inmates from fleeing after a downpour caused damage to the facility made the residents apprehensive.

Construction is ongoing to rebuild portions of the facilities at the Custodial Centre in Suleja, damaged by a Wednesday night downpour that paved the way for 119 inmates to escape.

It’s the second major escape of inmates, after a 2011 Boko Haram attack on the 110 year old prison.

The incident has caused fear among residents who are now asking the government to relocate the holding facility to a sparsely populated area.

During a visit by the Minister of Interior, it emerged that the government may be considering relocating inmates in old prisons nationwide to newer facilities.

Apart from the custodial centre, several other houses affected by the heavy rain are being repaired.

For the prison, the authorities believe that with the remedial work, the holding facility this time will stand the test of time.