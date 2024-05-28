Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has withdrawn his suit challenging the emergence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

Senator Ibrahim made this known in a letter of withdrawal he signed and made available to TVC News.

Senator Ibrahim said his decision to withdraw the suit challenging the emergence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is based on the intervention of President Bola Tinubu who had a meeting with him on the issue.

He added that the President promised as the Leader of the party to improve on Internal Democracy and Other processes within its ranks.

His withdrawal has now laid to rest the major obstacle faced by the governor as the Election to elect a new governor in Ondo State later in the year draws near.