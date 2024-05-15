The Senator representing , Ondo South in the Senate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has been suspended at the ward level.

He was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

The lawmaker was suspended by members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State.

The notice was signed by ward executive members including Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju and Fabioye Ajoke.

Ibrahim’s suspension is coming after he lost out in the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

But the publicity secretary of the party in the state , Alex Kalejaiye said he is not aware of the suspension.

He said the state chapter of the party has not been officially informed about Mr. Ibrahim’s suspension.

The senator is currently in court to challenge the declaration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s as winner of the April 20 governorship primary election in the state.