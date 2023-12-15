Dorian Home For Charity and Social Development came alive on Thursday as dignitaries from all walks of life gathered to celebrate 2nd anniversary of the home.It was an array of who is who in Nigeria who showered encomiums on the Founder, Dr Tolulola Bayode for her special interest towards the development of the underprivileged.

Among dignitaries present are: the former Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, Alajowa of Ajowa, Oba Albert Omosebi, Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalong among others.

In her speech at the event, Dr Tolulola Bayode, said she has redefined the concept of providing charity in the country.

She added that she opted to build the edifice when she discovered the poor environment of many orphanage homes in the country.

Bayode disclosed that she promised God to build a befitting home for the homeless and the needy.

According to her, ”I found out that most orphanages in the country were not run properly. I told God I will build a home where the rejected can call home.

“When I set out, I wanted to serve humanity and was doing exactly that, because everything in life is vanity and I promised to redefine what charity is all about.

” I built this 750 capacity home with my fund. After two years, I am still running the home without hiccups.

“Some people have the mind to run charity but without the Grace of God it cannot be achieved.

” We are building children who will be future President that the country can be proud of.

“They are children from the gutter but we have built them up. We have trained them. Whatever you think you can use to support them is welcomed.

I donated this home to support the community. I built this place from my purse.”

The SDP Presidential Candidate who donated, said any politician who wants to govern must visit the orphanage to learn.

Adebayo said, “I feel that she loves humanity and she is doing the work of God. All those shouting that they want to see God, may not see God because He is invisible. They should come to Dorian Home to learn.

“You don’t have to be in the highest position in the land. I have sought the mandate of Nigerians to go to the highest office in the country but what she is doing is more noble than that.”

Also speaking, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, said he was ashamed of making what he termed little donation.

According to him, all Nigerians must embrace what Dr. Bayode is doing for humanity.

“I believe in her course, it must be supported by every right thinking Nigerian. Her passion for development of the widows, orphans should be commended.”