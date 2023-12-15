The ICPC says corruption is pervasive in the private and public sectors of Nigeria.

Provost of the Anti Corruption Academy- the research and training arm of ICPC- Professor Olatunde Babawale disclosed this on the sidelines of a forum to validate the Nigeria Corruption Index.

The Nigeria Corruption Index measures corruption and its impact on various sectors in the country.

The Anti Corruption Academy- the research and training arm of ICPC- says the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index that ranked Nigeria 150 out of 180 in 2022 falls short in that it only measures perception.

The Academy says the Nigeria Corruption Index goes beyond mere perception.

While the report is yet to be finalised, the Provost of the Anti-Corruption Academy, Olatunde Babawale says corruption is pervasive in the country

After considering the input of stakeholders, the Nigeria Corruption Index will be finalised and submitted to the ICPC.