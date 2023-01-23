Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has urged the people of Southern Senatorial District of the State to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Akeredolu said the party parades the best candidates from the Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa was attended by a huge crowd of party supporters and members.

The Governor was received into the venue by party members amidst pomp and pageantry.

Akeredolu said only candidates of the APC can deliver good governance to the people of the State and the Country at large.

He assured that Tinubu will fulfill his electoral promises, adding that he has track records and experience to lead the country.

Governor Akeredolu equally canvassed votes for the House of Representatives candidates of the party in the three Federal Constituencies in the Senatorial District.

One of the leaders of the party in the South, Chief Olusola Oke vowed that the people will resist traitors and vote against them in the elections.

He assured Governor Akeredolu that the party in the Southern Senatorial district will return massive votes for the APC and its candidates.

Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said the people of the district has demonstrated love by coming out in their large number to attend the rally.

He called on them to translate the love into votes on Election Day, noting that all candidates of the party should be voted for across board.