The presidential campaign of the PDP flag bearer Atiku Abubakar is receiving a boost in Gombe state as two thousand canvassers commence door-to-door advocacy.

The house of Representatives Aspirants Forum engaged these canvassers as part of a master plan to support the party and its candidates. Canvases advocate

Nigeria’s politics is often seen as a winner takes all system.

After primary elections, the winners celebrate and go ahead with the campaign while the losers go home to lick their wounds.

The PDP House of Representatives Aspirants forum was formed to reverse this trend.

These aspirants that lost their primary elections have come together to support their party’s candidates.

Working under the umbrella of the former aspirants forum RAF, these party loyalists are mobilizing ward-level canvassers.

They are positioning multiple agents in all the three hundred and sixty federal constituencies across the country.

Haven lost out during primaries, they have not lost faith.

All the prominent political parties are ramping up campaigns as the election date draws closer.

Political support groups such as RAF would play significant roles in swinging numbers for candidates, especially among undecided voters.

ONDO APC CHIEFTAINS REACT TO OKITIPUPA RALLY, SAY PARTY IS FORMIDABLE

Reactions have continued to trail the All Progressives Congress, APC rally in Ondo South Senatorial District, organised to galvanise more support for the party’s candidates in the coming elections.

The State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin said Ondo South remains the party’s stronghold in the state.

Ondo South Senatorial District came alive, when the All Progressives Congress, APC staged its rally in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State.

It was a carnival-like event, as members of the party from the six local government areas in the zone, stormed the venue to be part of the rally.

The campaign, which took place at the Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa, was attended by a huge crowd of party supporters and members.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was received at the venue by party members, amid pomp and ceremony.

Speaking on the rally, the state Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin said the party remains formidable ahead of the 2023 elections.

Adetimehin said the rally has again demonstrated that the APC is the party to beat in the state.

The APC spokesperson in the State, Alex Kalejaiye said the party is approaching the election with a united front.

The APC appears poised to winning the elections in the state.

SDP promises to end insecurity in Taraba

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party in Taraba State, Baido has promised to end ravaging kidnappings, banditry, and general insecurity in the state if voted into office.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, Baido appealed to electorates to shun inducement from money bag politicians but rather consider competence and exprience in electing the next governor of the state.

Social Democratic Party in Taraba State is intensifying efforts to take over the Government House.

The party has now embarked on ward-to-ward campaigns, seeking votes for its gubernatorial candidate, Baido

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, the party flag bearer urged the electorate yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so, describing it as the only option popular candidates can emerge.

He insisted that the era of vote buying and ballot snatching is over with the electorates transmission system adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He expresses optimism he will win the gubernatorial polls.

Some party supporters gave reasons for backing Baido.

SDP is seen as the third force in Taraba State due to the popularity of its guber candidate and it is the only party without litigation issues from its primaries which may work to its advantage in the general election