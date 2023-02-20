The wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle who doubles as the Coordinator, Women wing of the APC Presidential Campaign in the state has advised women to vote massively for all APC Candidates in the forthcoming elections

She says voting APC will give an opportunity for the continuation of all Ongoing projects and introduction of new ones

Aisha Bello Matawalle states this when she met with Women Groups in Gusau to canvass votes for the Ruling APC

Advertisement

The groups include Police Officers Wives Association POWA, Women with Disability, Nigeria Union of Women Journalists NAWOJ Zamfara State Council, Women Health Workers among others.

At the Meeting, Aisha Bello Matawalle insist no better candidate that can handle the first Political seat in the state than Governor Bello Matawalle

Advertisement

She enjoin them to go back to their locality at ensure that All Progressive Congress APC wins in the Febuary and March elections

The Zamfara first Lady also warn against selling their votes, but to vote wisely

The role of women in politics can never be underated due to the crucial role they play in electoral success by providing millions of votes

Advertisement

The wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle believes women are grassroot Mobilizers and key to victory

Aisha Matawalle says the wife of the APC Presidential Candidate Sen. Oluremi Tinubu is a lover of all irrespective of ethnic or religious differences

She believes women will be given the opportunity to contribute to nation building, if the APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu and Governor Bello emerge victorious in the coming elections

Advertisement

Mrs. Matawalle says, women would be given an opportunity to contribute to nation building, if the APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu and Governor Bello Matawalle emerge victorious

“I appeal to you to vote for the APC and you should not sale your vote for whatsoever reason” She said.

” APC Has done well in Zamfara and Nigeria as a whole, the only way to pay them back is to re-elect our Candidates”

Advertisement

“I assured you that women would be given their rightful place once APC Wins”

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu whom I called my Mummy will ensure no woman is left behind”

“She was a first lady for eight years and now a three term serving Senator” Aisha maintained

Advertisement

“What qualification does one need again to become first lady after all these achievements”

Campaign Uniforms were distributed to the women ahead of the APC’s women Campaign Rally in the state.

Advertisement

2003 ELECTION:2.7 MILLION ELIGIBLE VOTERS TO PARTICIPATE IN BENUE ELECTION

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says it is not prepared for electronic mode of voting even though the law now allows for it, but will only accredit voters electronically during the forthcoming general elections.

Advertisement

Benue Resident Electoral Commissioner Sam Egwu made this known at a stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, He further explained that the bimodal verification and accreditation machine is not a voting machine.

Sam Egwu confirmed that a total of 2.7 million voters in the state are expected to participate in the exercise.

It is just a few days to the general election, critical stakeholders comprising traditional and religious leaders, CSOs, party candidates, and their leaders as well as opinion leaders have converge here in Makurdi, at the instance of the independent national electoral commission.

Advertisement

The Resident electoral commissioner sets the tone for deliberations by revealing statistics of registered voters, and also disclosed the number of polling units without registered voters.

He also talked about what is expected from the political actors and voters during the exercise.

The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom commended the the engagement between INEC and relevant stakeholders in the political space, and pledged his commitment to ensure a peaceful process.

Advertisement

Again Governor Ortom used the platform to speak on the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes insisting that it is the worst policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

According to the electoral umpire 10 polling units in five local government areas of the state are without registered voters, but so far, the Commission says it is ready to conduct a credible, free, fair and transparent election.