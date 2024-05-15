Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital, according to local media reports.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the town of Handlova, about 150 kilometres northeast of the capital, according to local media.

A suspect has been detained, it said.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice.

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Fico came to meet with supporters. Police has sealed off the scene.

President Zuzana Caputova has condemned what he described as “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.