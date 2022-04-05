Police arrest Second Suspect in Sacramento Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested by police in Sacramento, California, in connection with a mass shooting during the weekend that killed six people and wounded 12.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement that Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested while hospitalised with serious injuries from the gunfire.

Once his medical care is completed, he will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun according to Policed.

“Investigators continue to examine evidence, contact witnesses, and interview involved parties to gain a complete understanding of the incident. As these processes occur, different and/or additional charges may apply,” the statement read.

More than 100 shots were fired at about 2am local time (09:00 GMT) on Sunday in downtown Sacramento as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the California state Capitol, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people scrambling for safety.

A day later police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on assault and illegal firearm possession charges.

His first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Martin is his brother and had been found injured at the scene and was taken to hospital.

Homicide detectives found a stolen handgun at the scene that had been converted for automatic fire. Detectives and SWAT team members later seized another handgun after searches at three area homes, police said.

The arrests came as the three women and three men killed in the shooting were identified.

They included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.