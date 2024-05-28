The Federal Government has promised to establish 24 skills and innovation hubs and Entrepreneurship Centres across the country.

President Bola Tinubu announced this in Abuja during the commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day celebration with the theme: Enhancing the Total Wellbeing of the Nigerian Child through Quality Education and Skills Development.

The President said his administration had embarked on key transformative policies to create an environment conducive for learning across the country.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the well-being and development of the Nigerian child.

The President said the Federal Government had established the National Education Data System, approved skills development for all levels of education and teachers training in digital skills.

Also, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, assured the children that the Fedeal Government would protect their rights.

She said: “When it comes to fighting for your rights, I shall always be there for you because Mr. President said the poor shall breathe and the children are one of the vulnerable.”