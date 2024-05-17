The Police in Imo State say they have raided and arrested a syndicate suspected to have kidnapped and killed retired general Richard Duru after collecting Fifty million dollars ransom from the family.

Parading the suspects and others who committed various crimes, the police public relations officer said one of the suspects was arrested by the command’s operatives in Lagos while attempting to obtain a new plate number for the victim’s Mercedes Benz car.

The Imo State Police Command says its operatives arrested 435 suspects from various crimes and criminality.

Prominent among them is a kidnapped syndicate suspected to be responsible for the abduction and killing of a retired Major General.

A suspect, said to be a member of black axe secret cult lured a friend one Harrison Eduje for an initiation into confraternity in Otuoke Bayelsa State.

But the victim was allegedly murdered and buried in a shallow grave.

Among the exhibits recovered from the suspects are these different brands of vehicles, cache of arms and ammunition, point of sale machines which the kidnappers use in collecting money from their victims, fake EFCC vests and Biafran currencies