Troops of 6 Brigade/Section 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE in Taraba state have apprehended two suspected kidnappers and seized a significant quantity of arms and ammunition during a special operation in Bali local government area of Taraba state

The Director of Army Public Relations Major General ONYEMA NWACHUKWU in a statement

said troops from the 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Bali Local Government Area, conducted a successful patrol to Pamanga Village, during which two kidnap suspects were arrested.

According to him the apprehended suspects, Nali Umaru (26) from Jauromani and Abubakar Umaru (25) from Jauro Damji, both of Sunkani Local Government Area, confessed to being part of a notorious kidnapping gang operating in the general area.

He said the Items recovered from the suspects were two locally made pistols, 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and two cartridges.

Major General ONYEMA NWACHUKWU explained that the arrest of these two suspected kidnappers underscores the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army to eradicating all forms of criminal activities and instilling confidence in the residents of the state.