Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan of the Adamawa State High Court of Justice has issued a warrant for the arrest of controversial Resident Electoral Commissioner Hudu Ari, who was suspended by INEC

The court directed the Inspector General of Police to promptly arrest Hudu Ari and produce him in court for trial on three charges.

The warrant was issued following an application dated April 16, 2024, filed by the Adamawa State Government through its legal representatives.

During the court proceedings, L. D. Nzadon, the Counsel for the Complainant, highlighted that the application sought the court’s intervention in securing the defendant’s presence. Referring to section 20, subsection (1j) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2018, Chief Nzadon urged the court to use its authority to direct the IGP to apprehend the defendant.

He explained that efforts to serve the defendant were unsuccessful, as the bailiff of the court, who was in Bauchi State from May 2nd to 4th, 2024, to serve him, could not reach him.

The judge noted that this was the third instance where the defendant failed to appear in court.

The judge expressed concern that Hudu Ari might be avoiding service.

Meanwhile, some Adamawa residents have commended the efforts of the judiciary in protecting the country’s democracy.