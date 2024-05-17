Three popular markets in the federal capital territory have been raided by the national agency for food and drug administration and control.

Counterfeit cosmetic products worth over thirty five million naira were evacuated from the markets in an enforcement exercise by the agency.

The enforcement team of the national agency for food and drug administration and control arrived in Wuse market to look through the shelves and pick out any unwholesome cosmetic product.

The enforcement team arrested five of the retailers, this raid was successful because of good intelligence gathering.

The counterfeit products distributed by the sellers are mainly body wash and spa products

This enforcement team is also using this time to warn the public not to buy unregistered products which could be harmful to public health.

Nafdac says investigations will continue in the coming days and more suspects will be arrested.