Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has presented N400 million as grants to 780 beneficiaries of the State’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme and one of them is a physically challenged entrepreneur Mr. Jones Okon Akpan.

This is in line with the industrial advancement and wealth creation aspiration of the governor’s ARISE Agenda.

The government house Banquet Hall in uyo was full to capacity with graduates and government officials.

The Governor while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries was moved by compassion to a physically challenged beneficiary, Mr. Jones Okon Akpan of Jones Manufacturing.

He directed that he be given a good means of mobility as well as an additional support.

During this speech, Governor Eno congratulated them for successfully going through the programme and describes them as ambassadors of the Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme.

He told them to focus on their businesses rather than involve themselves in politics.

The team lead of Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development, Imoabasi Jacob, appreciated the Governor for the vision, commitment and support for the Akwa Ibom business community and assured that given the quality training to the beneficiaries, the grants will yield the desired results.

In January, Governor Umo Eno promised to boost the state’s economy by reviving the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.

He also said his administration would build an international market in Ikot Ekpene to boost economic activities which he said will in turn reduce the stress of young entrepreneurs travelling outside the state looking for raw materials.