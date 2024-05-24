Over 5000 petty traders, artisans and female entrepreneurs from poor and vulnerable households in Delta state have received funds to boost their businesses from state government.

At the launching, Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori says the gesture mirrors his administration’s agenda of opportunities for all as he charges beneficiaries to make good use of the funds.

Statistics shows 40.1 percent of total population of Nigeria are classified as poor. This group is the target of the governor of Delta state as he launches MORE Grant to support these hardworking people to upscale their trades and businesses especially at this time of economic downturn.

Specifying the number to benefit from the scheme, governor Oborevwori says other additional advantages are attached.

These beneficiaries are mostly from rural areas of the state and they are overwhelmed by this gesture from the state government.

The governor encouraged beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity to better the lots of the families and local communities.