A civil society group has raised its voice to condemn the mob attack on soldiers at a shopping mall in the Banex Area of Abuja.

This also comes as the former Chief of Defence Staff, Retired General Lucky Irabor, has suggested that the shopping mall should remain shut until the attackers are fished out.

Shopping malls in Abuja’s Banex Area of Wuse remain shut, days after an unruly mob attacked soldiers who went there for private business.

Sellers at the malls are currently incurring losses due to the shutdown, but no one would speak up about it on camera for fear of victimisation.

A group is urging caution and outrightly condemns the mob attack on the military personnel.

Just like the incident in Okuama in Delta State, the former Chief of Defence Staff, Retired General Lucky Irabor, has thrown his weight behind the army’s closure of the shopping malls.

For the military authorities, they want business owners at the malls to fish out those behind the mob attack, but for traders and customers at the Banex shopping plaza, they want a return to business as usual.