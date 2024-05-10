The flag off of the Minna to Bida road has rekindled the hope of a smooth and stress free travel for commuters that have endured years of plying the pothole riddled road.

The Minna to Bida road reconstruction project spanning 84 kilometers is part of the broader infrastructure development agenda in Niger State, and was officially flagged off by Governor Umaru Bago.

The Minna to Bida road serves as a crucial link between the north and the south-west regions of Nigeria.

However, due to its deteriorating condition, a journey from Minna to Bida that is meant last for two hours now takes about four hours.

This has been the situation for more than a decade.

The previous government awarded a contract to reconstruct the road in the year 2020, but it was abandoned after 5 percent of work was done.

Fast forward four years later, Governor Umaru Bago has recommenced the road reconstruction effort, announcing a full funding for the 84 kilometers stretch through partnerships with the Islamic Development Bank and the Abu Dhabi Foundation.

Governor Umaru Bago stated that the project marks a significant milestone for Niger State.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister for Information, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to constructing sustainable infrastructure across the country.