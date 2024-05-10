President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on the special occasion of his 90th birthday.

The president, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed joy that Kabiyesi had attained this milestone age, yet continues to discharge his duties as the ruler of the entire Ijebuland without let.

President Tinubu affirmed that Oba Adetona is not just another traditional ruler in Yorubaland and Nigeria, but a preeminent royal father who has brought honour, integrity, dignity, courage, and impeccable strength of character to the throne over the last 60 years.

He said “I have always enjoyed the trust, friendship, and confidence of Kabiyesi Awujale Ogbagba ll in the course of my political journey, through the struggles of our fight for the return of democratic governance in our country and beyond my tenure as Governor of Lagos State. Throughout these epochs in my political odyssey, Oba Adetona has remained a pillar of strength and support.

“In matters of fighting for justice, fairness, equity, and a more just society where every part of our country can progress and our people live peacefully and in harmony with each other, Kabiyesi has been a dependable ally,” the President says.

President Tinubu emphasised that Kabiyesi fought for and invested in democracy and good governance, and went as far as endowing a chair in that discipline at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, in Ogun State, where he built a School of Post-Graduate and Research Studies in Governance.

As Kabiyesi, who has lived and served well, joins the prestigious club of nonagenarians, the President wished him more years in good health on the throne of his forebears.