The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has said the Nigerian Army committed to enhancing health care infrastructure in the Nigerian Army barracks and Cantonments.

According to him, this is in line with the new minimum acceptable standards of medical facilities for army formations and units.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja made the disclosure at the commissioning ceremony of a remodeled medical facility in 401 Special Forces Brigade, at the Joe Akahan Military Cantonment in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Chief of Army Staff also noted that for the delivery of pregnant women in the Cantonment, the labour and maternity wards have been upgraded to eradicate maternal and infant mortality, often occasioned by lack of essential equipment.

He also disclosed that similar interventions have since commenced in the brigade medical centres in Lokoja and Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, while that of the Gibson Jalo Cantonment, Yola is the next in line.

The Commander 4 Special Forces Command, Major General Hillary Nzan, who also spoke at the commissioning ceremony, noted that the medical facility will not only bring succour to the cantonment community, but also to the adjoining communities, as its services will be open to the civil populace.

He lauded the COAS for berthing the initiative and bringing it to actualisation.