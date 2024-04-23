The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says the commission has not violated any law in its bid to arrest former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Mr Ola Olukoyede noted that he placed a call directly to the former governor personally as a show of respect for him to come to the commission for him to come and answer to the charge but he refused to come.

The former suggested that that the commission be come to his village.

Anybody involved in obstructing the arrest of the former governor will be brought to justice.

Irrespective of who the person is be a serving or service sitting governor.

Such a person can not be a governor forever.

We ought to have gone after Mr Bello since January, but decided to wait and follow due process.

We met over 30 armed policemen at his residence in Abuja.

The EFCC is not the military, we could not have broken into his house, to effect the arrest.

The commission did not want to cause any form of casualties.

He added that “If I do not see the Yahaya Bello’s case to the later I will resign- EFCC chairman”