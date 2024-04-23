The Binance Regional Manager for Africa, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from a Nigerian detention facility on March 22, has been arrested in Kenya.

The fugitive was reportedly arrested by Kenyan Police Service while he was hiding in the East African country.

It was learnt that the international criminal police organisation (Interpol) is working towards extraditing Anjarwalla to Nigeria within the week.

Anjarwalla escaped from an Abuja guest house where the Federal Government was keeping him and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan.

Anjarwalla was said to have escaped after guards led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the Ramadan fast.

The Binance regional manager was said to have fled Nigeria with a Kenyan passport.

The Federal Government charged Anjarwalla and Gambaryan with tax evasion and money laundering.

The duo were arrested and detained on February 28.

Sources familiar with the case have confirmed Anjarwalla’s arrest.

“Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, has been arrested by the Kenya Police Service, and he would be extradited to Nigeria this week by Interpol,” one source said.

Gambaryan, Binance’s Head of Financial Crime Compliance, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after arraignment.

Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki, recently urged the Federal Government to release her husband on the ground that he had no influence on Binance’s corporate decisions.