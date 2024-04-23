Assistant Inspector General Of Police, Ben Okolo, says his views on State Police expressed at an event on Monday in Abuja attended by Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar and headlined by Vice President Kashim Shettima were his opinions not that of the Nigerian Police Force or the Inspector General Of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The Inspector General of Police was quoted to have said that Nigeria is not ripe for State Police at an event in Abuja attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The Inspector General was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ben Okolo.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was at the African Counter Terrorism Summit with President Bola Tinubu and Other leaders from within and outside Nigeria also in Abuja.

His representative, AIG Ben Okolo, has however in a statement released by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the issue of State Police he talked about at the event was his personal views and not that of the IGP.