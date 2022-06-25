Kizz Daniel’s BUGA Video gains over 5 Milllion views in 48 Hours

Musician, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, also known as Kizz Daniel, has continued to record several milestones with his latest single, ‘Buga’, on which he featured Tekno as the video has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube.

The video which had a carnival theme features Kizz Daniel, Tekno, and skit maker, Oga Sabinus.

Recall that the song was an instant hit on social media, with several people recording videos of themselves dancing to the song.

Notable personalities that have publicly danced to the song include Liberian President, George Weah, Nigeria’s former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Recently, a music app, Shazam, took to their Twitter page to announce ‘Buga’ as the most Shazamed song in the world.

It was also the first song to amass one million streams within 24 hours on Boomplay Music.

Daniel also started a ‘dance challenge’ for the song with several people across the world participating in it.